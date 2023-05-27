History that was denied to India will now come alive in the new Parliament: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smiti Irani on Friday commented on the upcoming inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament saying that "The history that was denied to India will now come alive and thrive in the new Parliament building".

VIDEO | "The history that was denied to India will now come alive and thrive in the new Parliament building," says Union Minister Smriti Irani after Congress claims there is no proof of 'Sengol' being British-India power transfer symbol. pic.twitter.com/xXdsk19doR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2023

Earlier, the minister had said that the presence of the Sengol in Parliament will inspire to realise the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen in a fair and just manner.

India is all set to get a new Parliament building with Prime Minister Narendra Modi gearing up to inaugurate the tech-savvy power house on May 28.

Considering the original Parliament building was completed in 1927, the 100-year-old structure was increasingly being found to be inadequate to meet requirements of the current government. Taking into account the growing need for space, technology, and facilities, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions to construct a new building for the Parliament. The foundation stone of the new building was laid on December 10, 2020 by PM Modi.

However, the inauguration of the new Parliament in the hands of PM Modi has stirred quite a controversy in the country.

At least 20 Opposition parties on Wednesday announced a boycott of Sunday’s unveiling of the new Parliament building in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not the country’s “first Adivasi President” Droupadi Murmu doing the honours, even as the ruling BJP appealed to them to reconsider their decision and not politicise the event.