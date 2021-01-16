'Rahul Gandhi stood up to present dictatorial regime’

History will remember Rahul Gandhi for standing up to ‘present dictatorial regime’, says Mehbooba Mufti

She said the Centre had “unleashed” its “pet agency” -- the NIA -- on farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 16 2021, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 15:34 ist
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: AFP Photo

History will remember Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for standing up to the “present dictatorial regime”, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said it is a fact that “new India is in the grip of a select few” and Gandhi is the only politician who dares to speak the truth.

“Ridicule Rahul Gandhi all you want but he's the only politician who dares to speak the truth. Its a fact that new India is in the grip of a select few & crony capitalists. History will remember him for standing upto the present dictatorial regime (sic),” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said.

In another tweet, the former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state said the Centre had “unleashed” its “pet agency” -- the National Investigation Agency (NIA) -- on farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws.

“GOIs pet agency NIA is now being unleashed on farmer unions. The rot that has set into India's premier terror investigative agency can be gauged from the manner in which they are fabricating charges on Kashmiris, farmers & those who dare to dissent (sic),” she said. 

