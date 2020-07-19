Holding Bihar polls amid coronavirus pandemic is fraught with risks

Bihar is facing a double whammy. Of late, there is a spike in Covid-19 cases resulting in imposition of a complete lockdown in the entire state till July 31. Besides that, 18 out of 38 districts are facing a flood threat due to incessant rainfall in Bihar and adjoining Nepal terrain.

Amidst this backdrop, the moot point being hotly discussed is: Will it be advisable for the Election Commission to conduct Assembly polls for the 243 seats in Bihar in October-November, for which the EC will have to issue poll notification in September itself?

Shortly after the ruling JD(U) said that "if elections in US could be held in November, why can't polls be conducted in Bihar?" the Opposition parties submitted a memorandum to the EC to ensure the Assembly polls do not become a "super-spreader event" amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The letter, submitted by the main Opposition parties in Bihar, including the RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI-ML, RLSP and the HAM, has asked the EC to rethink how polls could be conducted amid such pandemic as the event may lead to "alarming exponential surge in coronavirus cases".

The letter expresses apprehension that the figure of Covid-19 patients in Bihar could substantially increase (after testing is increased from 10,000 per day to 30,000 daily) by the time elections are announced.

The Opposition leaders have asked the EC to explain how it planned to ensure social distancing in a state which has 7.5 crore voters out of 13 crore population. (Bihar has so far recorded 208 Covid-19 deaths).

"Conducting polls amid such pandemic will be fraught with risks. The coronavirus has affected those residing in the CM's house, Raj Bhavan and Chief Secretary's office. Besides, the state's top bureaucrats and ministers, apart from top doctors, are also affected. Under such circumstances, why can't polls be deferred to February 2021," opined a senior journalist of a national daily.

Veteran political scientist Ajay Kumar explained why JD(U) is not keen on poll deferment. "The term of the present Assembly expires on November 29. A new House has to be constituted before that. Or else, President's rule will have to be imposed. And Nitish would never like that the deferred polls are held under Prez rule," the political commentator told Deccan Herald.

Senior Congress legislator Prem Chandra Mishra concurred but hastened to add: "The best solution for the EC will be to hold an all-party meet on the issue and arrive at a consensus."

The BJP, meanwhile, is in a wait and watch mode. "Holding poll is EC's prerogative. We will abide by whatever decision the EC takes," Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand told DH on Sunday.