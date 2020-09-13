HM Amit Shah condoles demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Home Minister Amit Shah condoles demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 13 2020, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 14:49 ist
"His dedication to the welfare of the poor and deprived class will always be remembered. I express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Shah said. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and said his dedication towards the welfare of the poor and deprived classes will be remembered forever.

Singh died at AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of senior Bihar politician Raghuvansh Babu. His entire life was devoted to the ideas of Lohia ji and Karpoori Thakur ji.

"His dedication to the welfare of the poor and deprived class will always be remembered. I express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Shah
Bihar
RJD
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Click, clack and spray

Click, clack and spray

Perils of veganism

Perils of veganism

Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins best screenplay at Venice

Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins best screenplay at Venice

Amid Covid-19, 'plane cafes' take off in Thailand

Amid Covid-19, 'plane cafes' take off in Thailand

Hard to stomach

Hard to stomach

US Open winner Naomi Osaka hints at more race activism

US Open winner Naomi Osaka hints at more race activism

 