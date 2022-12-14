Hooch tragedy in Bihar raised during Zero Hour in LS

Hooch tragedy in Bihar raised during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha

Janardan Singh Sigriwal claimed that hundreds of people die every day consuming illicit liquor in the state

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 15:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A BJP member on Wednesday raised the issue of Bihar hooch tragedy in Lok Sabha demanding immediate suspension of Superintendent of Police of Saran.

Janardan Singh Sigriwal claimed that hundreds of people die every day consuming illicit liquor in Bihar.

About a dozen people have lost their lives in today's hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar, he said.

At least five people died and several others fell ill late Tuesday night after consuming illicit liquor in the Ishuapur Police Station area.

Another BJP MP, Ravi Kishan Shukla, raised the issue of the death of young actors in gyms.

Shukla demanded the setting up of a committee by the Health Ministry to look into the issue in detail.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Bihar
Hooch
India News

What's Brewing

Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022

Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022

Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors

Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated

Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated

Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China

DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

 