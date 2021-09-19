Hope Amarinder Singh will not take any step that may harm Congress: Gehlot

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh quit his post claiming "humiliation" by the party leadership and indicated keeping political options open, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday hoped the veteran leader will not take any step that would harm the party.

Gehlot took to Twitter to urge Singh to listen to his “inner voice” and continue to work in the interests of the Congress that was fighting “fascist forces” in the country.

“I hope that Capt Amarinder Singh ji won’t take any step that could cause damage to the Congress party,” Gehlot said, hailing Singh as a “respected leader” of the party.

Also Read — 'Sidhu anti-national', will fight against any move to make him CM: Amarinder

On the change of guard in Punjab, Gehlot said sometimes the high command has to take decisions in the interest of the party on the basis of feedback from MLAs and common people.

“I personally believe that the Congress president selects the CM at the risk of inviting displeasure of several leaders who are in the race for chief ministership,” he said.

“However, when the same CM is changed, he/she is displeased and holds the decision wrong. One should listen to the inner voice in such moments,” said Gehlot, who is also facing a challenge to his leadership from his arch-rival Sachin Pilot.

After resigning as Chief Minister, Singh had said he had been “humiliated thrice” by the Congress leadership and that it was free to “appoint whoever they trust”.

Also Read | Punjab Congress Legislative Party meeting delayed as party yet to decide on new CM

“There is always an option, and I will use that option when the time comes... at the moment I am still in Congress,” Singh told reporters at the gates of the Raj Bhawan on Saturday.

The outburst by the outgoing chief minister sent alarm bells ringing in the party, prompting the words of counsel from Gehlot.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister voiced concern over “fascist forces” gaining ground in the country and said that Congressmen had greater responsibility at such times to work in the interest of the country.

“One must rise above oneself and think in the interest of the country and Congress party,” he said.

Gehlot said “Captain sahib” has worked to the best of his capacity and served the people of Punjab. “Captain Amarinder Singh ji is a respected leader of the party and I hope that he will continue to work in the future also keeping the Party's interests in the forefront,” the Rajasthan chief minister said.

Check out the latest DH videos here: