Hope hard-earned peace won't be damaged: Amarinder

Hope hard-earned peace won't be damaged, Amarinder Singh writes to Sonia Gandhi

He further added that he hoped that his efforts on issues that he had been focusing on would continue unabated

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 19 2021, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 14:00 ist
Capt Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after resigning from the post of Punjab CM, Capt Amarinder Singh in a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said that he hoped that developments in the state party unit would not damage hard-earned peace and development. 

"Notwithstanding my personal anguish, I hope this (developments in Punjab Congress) won't damage hard-earned peace and development in Punjab," Singh said. 

He further added that he hoped that his efforts on issues that he had been focusing on would continue unabated, ensuring justice to one and all. 

A meeting of the Punjab Congress Legislative Party, which was slated for 11 am on Sunday, was deferred, with party sources saying that a consensus is yet to be made on the name of the new CLP leader.

Party sources said a consensus is yet to be made on the name of the new CLP leader, who will be the new chief minister of Punjab after the resignation of Amarinder Singh on Saturday.
 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amarinder Singh
Indian Politics
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

 