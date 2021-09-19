Hope hard-earned peace won't be damaged, Amarinder Singh writes to Sonia Gandhi

A day after resigning from the post of Punjab CM, Capt Amarinder Singh in a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said that he hoped that developments in the state party unit would not damage hard-earned peace and development.

"Notwithstanding my personal anguish, I hope this (developments in Punjab Congress) won't damage hard-earned peace and development in Punjab," Singh said.

He further added that he hoped that his efforts on issues that he had been focusing on would continue unabated, ensuring justice to one and all.

A meeting of the Punjab Congress Legislative Party, which was slated for 11 am on Sunday, was deferred, with party sources saying that a consensus is yet to be made on the name of the new CLP leader.

Party sources said a consensus is yet to be made on the name of the new CLP leader, who will be the new chief minister of Punjab after the resignation of Amarinder Singh on Saturday.



