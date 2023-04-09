Hope PM's followers get message of harmony: Pawar

Hope his followers get message of harmony, says NCP on PM Modi's cathedral visit on Easter

NCP national spokesman Clyde Crasto extended Easter greetings to the prime minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Apr 09 2023, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 21:06 ist
PM Modi visits Sacred Heart Cathedral. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Sharad Pawar's NCP on Sunday said it was heartwarming to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit a cathedral on Easter and hoped it was a message to his followers to live in harmony with all minority communities.

NCP national spokesman Clyde Crasto extended Easter greetings to the prime minister as he visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital.

Also Read: Let's spread love, harmony in society by adopting values of Jesus Christ: President Murmu on Easter eve

"Hope it is a message to his followers to live in peace and harmony with the Catholic community and all minority communities in India," Crasto said.

The prime minister lit a candle before the statue of Jesus Christ in the cathedral and met spiritual leaders from the Christian community.

India News
Indian Politics
NCP
Sharad Pawar
Easter
Narendra Modi

