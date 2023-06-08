'Horrific': NCP's Sule on woman found chopped into pieces; says crime against women on rise in Maharashtra

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday described as "extremely horrific and outrageous" the incident in which a woman was found cut into pieces in Mira Bhayandar area of Maharashtra's Thane district, and alleged that crime against women was on the rise in the state as criminals have no fear of law.

She also said that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio, should concentrate on his department seriously. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, hit back saying Fadnavis was capable of taking action in the Mira Bhayandar case.

The body of a 32-year-old woman, chopped into several pieces, was found in a flat on the seventh floor of a building in the Mira Bhayandar area of Thane on Wednesday night, police said. The victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was in a live-in relationship with a man, identified as Manoj Sahani (56), and the couple had been residing in the flat since the last three years, they said, adding that the police have taken into custody two suspects.

In a tweet, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sule said, "A woman was killed by her live-in partner in Mira Road area. The accused tried to dispose of the body by cutting it into pieces, which he crushed in a mixer and boiled in a pressure cooker. This incident is extremely horrific, inhuman and outrageous." "Criminals don't fear the rule of law and hence crime against women is on the rise. State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis needs to concentrate on his department seriously. The accused should be tried in a fast-track court and hanged to death,'' she said in the tweet in which she tagged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

मुंबई येथील मीरा रोड परिसरात राहणाऱ्या एका व्यक्तीने आपल्या लिव्ह इन् पार्टनरची हत्या केली. नंतर तिच्या मृतदेहाचे तुकडे कुकरमध्ये शिजवून व मिक्सरमध्ये बारीक करुन त्याची विल्हेवाट लावण्याचा प्रयत्न केला. ही घटना अतिशय भीषण, अमानुष आणि संतापजनक आहे. गुन्हेगारांना या राज्यात… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Chitra Wagh, state BJP women's wing chief, hit out at Sule saying she was shedding crocodile tears. "Fadnavis is capable enough to take action in the Mira Road case. But you did not feel like speaking out when a minor girl at Manchar in Pune district was kidnapped by a Muslim boy, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power, and was not found for two-and-a-half years. Had the MVA government intervened, then Shraddha Walkar would not have been cut into pieces," she said.

"Even a chameleon will feel ashamed to see how you change colours," Wagh alleged. Shraddha Walkar was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala on May 18 last year. The accused sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli.