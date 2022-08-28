'Disgusted by links with BJP': Azad tears into Congress

'How can a Kashmiri join BJP? I feel disgusted': Ghulam Nabi Azad tears into Congress

In his first interview after exiting Congress, Azad said the new president will be a puppet of the Gandhis

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 28 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 23:01 ist
File photo of Ghulam Nabi Azad with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Tearing into Congress and the Gandhis days after announcing his resignation, senior politician Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he has no intention of joining the BJP and that he will form his own party for the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Calling speculation by Congress leaders of his alliance with BJP "a stupid idea", Azad said, "How can a Kashmiri join BJP? I felt disgusted. This party I have been a part of since my college days," he said. "I will never join BJP. I will form my own party for Kashmir elections." 

Also read: After Azad's exit from Congress, question mark on Gehlot's next move

Reiterating that new Congress leaders are "sycophants", Azad said that experience of senior leaders does not matter to Rahul Gandhi, calling for a 'Congress Jodo' instead of the party's upcoming 'Bharat Jodo'. 

"What is going to happen in this yatra? Bharat Jodo is a misnomer. Which part of the country is seceding? Nehru and Patel did Bharat jodo after independence. This is time for 'Congress jodo'. The call should have been to unite as we are facing a difficult time, facing BJP, facing Narendra Modi," he said, tearing into the Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi is set to launch from Kanyakumari.

Congress will have a new president by October 19 with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Sunday clearing a schedule for the election to the top post, but Azad slammed the party, saying that the new president will only be a puppet of the Gandhis.

Check out DH's latest videos

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Ghulam Nabi Azad
India News
Indian Politics

