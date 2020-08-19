How can PM CARES escape scrutiny? asks CPI(M)

How can PM CARES escape scrutiny? asks CPI(M)

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury demanded the transfer of the fund to the states to combat the pandemic more effectively

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 22:49 ist
"How is this a Fund that escapes audit, scrutiny and is a black box?," asked CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Credits: PTI

The CPI(M) on Wednesday questioned how the PM CARES could escape scrutiny when it received contributions from government employees whose pay was cut, from MPLADS funds that were transferred and from the PSUs, which donated their CSR funds.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the Covid-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), saying these were entirely different funds with separate object and purpose.

"PM CARES escapes scrutiny, even as pay from government employees, MPs was cut to force them to contribute," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

Yechury highlighted that 38 public sector undertakings gave Rs 2,105 crore from corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the Fund. "How is this a Fund that escapes audit, scrutiny and is a black box?," he asked.

Yechury said executive orders were issued to transfer the MPLADS funds for two years -- Rs 10 crore of every MP -- to this "private trust fund, overriding objections by many".

"How can this be a voluntary contribution as the Honourable Supreme Court concludes?" he asked.

Executive orders were issued granting tax exemptions to corporates for contributions to this fund from their CSR commitment. Regulations were amended. But the same was denied to the states, Yechury said. "How can this fund not be transparent, auditable & accountable?"

"Now after 140 days the opaqueness of this private trust fund- PM Cares has found legal sanction!," the CPI(M) leader said, demanding transfer of the fund to the states to combat the pandemic more effectively.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sitaram Yechury
CPI(M)
PM Cares Fund
COVID-19
MPLADs
NDRF
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

 