How long will Governor take to dismiss BJP-led 'minority government', asks Manipur Congress

Congress in Manipur on Sunday urged Governor Najma Heptulla to convene a special session of the state Assembly on Monday for a floor test by BJP-led coalition government even as BJP leaders stepped up attacks on the newly formed front of the oppostion parties.

"In a democracy, majority is always proved on the floor of the House. I strongly urge the Governor to convene a special session of the Assembly on Monday. How can BJP-led minority government remain in power with 23 MLAs in the House of 52? How long will the Governor take to dismiss the minority government and ensure a floor test?" asked Congress spokesperson, Ningombam Bhupenda Meitei.

On Thursday, Congress stitched a new front, Secular Progressive Front with four MLAs of NPP, one Trinamool and one Independent and met Heptulla with a demand for the floor test. The six MLAs had resigned and withdrawn support from N. Biren Singh government on Wednesday, creating a political crisis in the state.

BJP, on the other hand, dismissed Congress' demand saying victory of their candidate in the Rajya Sabha election held on Friday nullified the opposition's unity against N. Biren Singh government.

BJP candidate, Leishema Sanajaoba, Manipur's titular king was elected to the Rajya Sabha with 28 votes against 24 votes cast in favour of the Congress candidate T. Mangibabu.

Congress leaders were angry with Speaker Yumnam Khemchand's decision to allow three of the seven MLAs, who defected from Congress to BJP earlier, to vote in the Rajya Sabha poll on Friday.

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, in a war of words with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Twitter claimed that five Congress MLAs had voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll.

When asked about Madhav's claim, Meitei said neither the Election Commission nor Assembly secretariat confirmed about it. "Winning one Rajya Sabha seat cannot replace the Constitutional demand for having a floor test in the Assembly. How can the minority government remain in power with 23 MLAs? This is destruction of the Constitution," he said.