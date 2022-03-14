How Sonia Gandhi's stance as Congress chief has changed over 5 months

Sonia Gandhi's assertion in October last year that she is a "hands-on" president who does not like to be talked to through the media and Sunday's 'if you think it right, we Gandhis will make any sacrifice' -- statements made in a span of five months -- mark a change in Congress High Command's fluctuating fortunes.

Both the remarks were made in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) -- the first on October 16 last year after the Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka midwifed an extensive reshuffle in Punjab and the other on Sunday after a disastrous electoral performance that saw the party not able win any of the five states.

If the first was made on a point of strength with the leadership appearing to act from a point of strength, the second one came as the party looked at a desperate salvation but on both occasions, the CWC witnessed similar scenes of demand for the continuation of Sonia till Rahul accedes to the demand for his return as party chief.

Rahul's supporters outside the CWC do not find merit in his detractors’ criticism, saying most of them kept quiet and enjoyed the perks of power but as they realised that they were losing power and position inside and outside the party, they were targeting the leadership.

While a section argues that Gandhis’ stranglehold is suffocating the party, the others argue that it is the glue that keeps the Congress alive to the challenges. At the latest CWC, the detractors too did not raise the decibel levels though there were some “free and frank” exchanges of views.

Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma told the CWC meeting that they were being targeted as BJP agents for raising the demand for reforms in the party. Azad reminded the meeting that there were heated discussions and even walk-outs from such meetings.

The party’s predicament at this stage was also aptly discussed and described at two fora on Sunday itself -- at a meeting of Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group in the morning as well as at the CWC in the evening, there were concerns about how other parties would now react to the party’s pole position at the Opposition high table.

At the first meeting, it was decided that the Congress be cautious in its efforts on the coordination on floor strategy and should first informally reach out to other parties to know their mind on holding strategy meetings. With a resurgent AAP in Punjab, Congress may find it difficult as other parties will also flex their muscles.

The concerns were raised at the CWC meeting too with leaders like Azad and Sharma referring to it. Sources said Azad spoke about the need to have wider consultations and engaging coalition partners while Sharma spoke about the rise of the AAP.

Azad appeared to have aimed at Rahul at the meeting. He said he would like the next party president to be “accessible, available and accountable”.

Questions over the timing of the changes in Punjab too came up. Rahul and Priyanka’s decision to remove Amarinder Singh following a rebellion by Navjot Singh Siddhu was late, according to Azad. Rahul countered the questions on Punjab saying internal surveys showed the popularity of Singh was at its nadir and an overwhelming majority of MLAs sought his ouster and the options they had.

