How technology is facilitating upcoming Assembly Elections

From an App to file complaints on election law violations to filling in nominations and depositing security money, the Election Commission will be using Information Technology in the upcoming elections to five states.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra told a press conference that they were enhancing the usage of IT tools to usher in greater citizen participation and transparency.

He said the cVIGIL app could be used for filing election violations. The app provides time-stamped evidentiary proof of violation by empowering every citizen to click a photo or video using his or her smartphone.

The application is based on GIS technology and the unique feature of auto-location provides fairly correct information which can be relied upon by flying squads to navigate to the right spot of incidence and take prompt action. "This app prioritizes the speedy and effective action by authorities and promises a status report within 100 minutes," Chandra said.

To facilitate filling of nominations, an online portal Suvidha has been started. Using this, a candidate can fill nomination form, deposit the security amount, check availability of time slots and appropriately plan the visit to the Returning Officer.

"Once the application is filled through the online portal, the candidate only needs to take a printout, get it notarized and submit the application along with relevant documents to the Returning Officer in person. The Online Nomination Facility is an optional facility to facilitate ease of filing and correct filing," Chandra said.

Parties and candidates can also use the Suvidha app to apply online for the permission for meetings, rallies, loudspeakers, temporary offices, and others. Candidates can also track their application status through the same portal.

An App for people with disability has also been developed through which they can make a request for wheelchair facility or transportation.

