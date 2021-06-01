Hum darte nahi: Mamata Banerjee invokes Tagore, Sholay, slams Centre in scathing attack

West Bengal has been enmeshed in fresh political controversy with the Central government.

The drama that has been brewing since the election culminated when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not attend the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he came to the state in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas. As jibes and harsh words were exchanged between Opposition parties and the BJP, the Department of Personnel and Training asked for the transfer of Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay back to the Centre despite an extension after his retirement on May 31.

Banerjee, who has been calling out the BJP's attempts to create disquiet in her state, wrote a strongly-worded letter to the Prime Minister on Monday where she alleged that the PM-CM meeting became a political affair and that she did not 'skip' the meeting as alleged, but left with his permission.

In a press conference on Monday, the West bengal Chief Minister reiterated that the transfer of Chief Secretary Bandopadhyay was an end to the federal structure and was done with zero consultation of the state, which is facing a double whammy of the coronavirus and Cyclone Yaas.

Banerjee clearly said in the meeting that she would refrain from speaking in just Bengali as far as possible since national channels spin her words and ‘feed lies’ at times.

Citing an example, she said lies were churned and spread about Alapan Bandyopadhyay staging a ‘walk out’ during the meet with Prime Minister Modi.

“Political leaders walk out from time to time for obvious (political) reasons”, said Banerjee in Bengali. “However, a bureaucrat never stages a walk out. A law minister is saying misleading things about this.”

She said the Centre had ‘political vendetta’ in mind while trying to transfer Bandyopadhyay.

“Dilli ka laddo jo khaya wo pachhataaya, jo nahi khaya wo bhi pachhataaya”, she said, switching to Hindi. “Zyada kha aliya, isliye 7 saal mein zyada himmat badh gaya”.

What she meant with her ladoo (popular Indian sweet) metaphor was that the Prime Minister has been enjoying too many ladoos or has been getting comfortable with his post for the last 7 years, hence, he has become over-zealous in his attempt to end India’s federal structure. However, not all states will accept such a thing, she stated.



"Jo darte hain woh marte hain, jo ladte hain wohi jeet te hain. Hum darte nahi," the TMC supremo said, a reference from the iconic film Sholay.

“I will request all the Chief Ministers and the chief secretary of the states, all the IAS and IPS officers and state cadres: please be united and stand high, fight the battle”, said the TMC chief, then proceeding to quote Tagore. “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high – fight the battle like this”.

Slamming the BJP government, she said they have failed completely - whether it comes to protecting citizens against the Covid-19 pandemic or to help the agriculture movement. The economy is in crisis because of the BJP, she added.

BJP is behaving like the country is under their “martial law” and is not a democracy anymore, she said, comparing the Modi-government to that of Adolf Hilter and Stalin’s.

“Not Tamil Nadu Stalin, my friends”, she clarified to the media saying that the BJP was clearly on a "political vendetta" against her state..