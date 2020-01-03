Hum Dekhenge poem row: Lyrics that stirred controversy

Late Pakistani author, Faiz Ahmed Faiz's popular poem "Hum Dekhenge" has become a thing of controversy after some students of The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur recited it during demonstrating a protest against the government's alleged atrocity on students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Certain lyrics from the poem raised eyebrows as it is being said by some that the poem invokes anti-Hindu sentiments.

Complaints have also been made against recitation of the poem inside the campus, following which IIT Kanpur authorities initiated an enquiry into the matter. However, the probe will not be on whether Faiz Ahmed Faiz's "Hum Dekhenge" is anti-Hindu or not.

"Some reports have surfaced in media that the institute has started a probe whether a poem by poet Faiz is anti-Hindu or not. This is misleading. Reality is that the institute has received a complaint from some sections of the community that during the protest march taken out by students, a certain poem was read. Subsequently, certain social media posts were made which were inflammatory. So, the institute has set up a committee to look into all these complaints," TimesNow quoted IIT-Kanpur deputy director, Manindra Agrawal as saying.

Nonetheless, what exactly are the lyrics from the famous poem that triggered the controversy? According to reports, the concerned lines from the poem read, "Jab arz-e-Khuda ke kaabe se. Sab bhut uthwaye jayenge, Hum ahl-e-safa mardood-e-harm. Masnad pe bithaye jayenge. Sab taaj uchale jaenge. Sab takht giraye jayenge. Bas naam rahega Allah ka. Hum dekhenge, Lazim hai ke hum bhi dekhenge."

When translated into English, the lines reportedly mean, 'When from this God's earth, all falseness (icons) will be removed. Then we of clean hearts condemned by zealots those keepers of faith, we will be invited to that altar to sit and govern. When crowns will be thrown off and thrones will be overturned. Only Allah's name will remain. We shall see certainly we, too, shall see that day that has been promised to us".

Meanwhile, social media is filled with varied reactions and a lot is being said about the entire controversy. While some have been agreeing with the allegations of the poem being derogative towards a particular religion, many others, including some noted personalities, rubbished the claims.