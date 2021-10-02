Hundreds protest against Islamic scholar arrest in UP

Hundreds protest against arrest of Islamic scholar in UP, eviction drive in Assam

A large number of women also took part in the protest carrying placards, banners and shouting slogans

  • Oct 02 2021, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 12:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hundreds of people, led by a Muslim organisation, held a protest at Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane against the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Assam over the arrest of an Islamic scholar and the eviction drive in those states, respectively.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) recently arrested Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui from Meerut for allegedly running the "biggest conversion syndicate", while the Assam government carried out an eviction drive in Darrang district against alleged encroachers, largely drawn from the Bengali Muslim community.

Also read: Assam eviction drive: Congress issues show-cause notice to MLA for 'insensitive' remarks

The Ulama Committee Mumbra-Kausa held the protest on Friday against the arrest of Maulana in UP and the eviction drive in Assam, terming both these actions as "illegal". A large number of women were also took part in the protest carrying placards, banners and shouting slogans.

After the agitation, the protesters submitted a memorandum to senior inspector of Mumbra police station, Madhukar Kad, over their demands. 

