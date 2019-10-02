Hyderabad Airport stars Breath-analyser test facility

The latest directive given by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to enhance safety at airports across the country, according to that GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), on Wednesday inaugurated the Breath-analyser examination facility at the Airport Medical Center (AMC).

The Breath-analyser examination is being conducted in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, which runs the Hyderabad Airport Medical Center. The Breath-analyser examination has been mandated by DGCA for the personnel engaged in aircraft maintenance, Air Traffic Control (ATC) services, aerodrome operations, ground handling services for detecting consumption of alcohol.

The DGCA circular mandates at least 10% of the individuals employed in safety sensitive functions pertaining to air side operations are randomly subjected to breath analyse examination on a daily basis also disciplinary action will be taken by DGCA if the person breaches the regulations.