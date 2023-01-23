'Hypocrisy': Mahua Moitra slams BJP, Rijiju over BBC documentary row

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra took a swipe at the Centre a day after Law Minister Kiren Rijiju backed the views of a former HC judge who said the Supreme Court "hijacked the Constitution" by deciding to appoint judges itself.

"BJP’s hypocrisy: It is perfectly ok for Law Minister to openly denigrate Supreme Court everyday, back ex- judge who says court hijacked constitution. But citizens watching a BBC show are accused of disrespecting SC!" she tweeted on Monday.

Rijiju on Sunday shared the video of an interview of Justice R S Sodhi (retd), a former judge of the Delhi Court, saying it is the "voice of a judge" and that majority of people have similar "sane views".

Justice Sodhi said the right to frame laws lies with the Parliament and the apex court cannot frame laws as it does not have the right to do so.

The law minister tweeted that "actually majority of the people have similar sane views. It's only those people who disregard the provisions of the Constitution and mandate of the people think that they are above the Constitution of India."

The Centre vs Judiciary tussle has been intensifying over the government seeking a more active role in judicial appointments. As it stands, it is the SC Collegium that recommends judges.

Last week, however, Rijiju wrote to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud suggesting the inclusion of the Union and state government representatives in the Supreme Court and high court collegiums, saying it will help infuse transparency and public accountability in the selection of judges.

Moitra and other TMC MPs have also lashed out at the Centre for banning the BBC documentary on Modi.

MPs Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien on Sunday shared the link to the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots in a bid to fight against "censorship".O'Brien was among the opposition leaders whose tweet on the documentary was removed by Twitter.

CENSORSHIP@Twitter @TwitterIndia HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views The 1 hr @BBC docu exposes how PM @narendramodi HATES MINORITIES Here’s👇the mail I recieved. Also see flimsy reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight pic.twitter.com/8lfR0XPViJ — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) January 21, 2023

"Govt on war footing to ensure no one in India can watch a mere @BBC show. Shame that the emperor & courtiers of the world’s largest democracy are so insecure," Moitra tweeted on Saturday.