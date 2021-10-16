I am full-time and hands-on Congress president: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet

At a key meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Sonia Gandhi said that she is a "full-time and hands-on Congress president".

The Congress's top brass is currently holding deliberations on key issues such as organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls and the current political situation at the first physical meeting of the party's working committee since the Covid outbreak.

In her opening remarks, Sonia reminded dissidents of "discipline" required to keep the party united, saying, "The entire organisation wants a revival of the Congress. But this requires unity and keeping the party’s interests paramount. Above all, it requires self-control and discipline."

Sonia expressed concern over the economic situation. "Economy continues to be a cause of great concern in spite of government's propaganda to make us believe that it's not. As we all know, only answer government seems to have for economic recovery is selling off national assets," she said.

She further slammed the ruling BJP over the recent violence at Lakhimpur in which eight including four farmers were killed. "The shocking incidents at Lakhimpur-Kheri recently betrays the mindset of BJP, how it perceives Kisan Andolan, how it has been dealing with this determined struggle by Kisans to protect their lives and livelihoods," says Congress interim pres Sonia Gandhi.

More to folllow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: