I am ready to resign if I have helped BJP in any manner, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Amid the tumultuous crisis that has engulfed Congress after 23 party leaders sent a letter to Sonia Gandhi expressing their disgruntlement at the way the party is functioning, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he is ready to offer his resignation if he has helped BJP in any manner, according to reports.

Azad, one of the 23 leaders, reportedly gave the statement during the Congress Working Committee meeting. He said it after a rumour surfaced that Rahul had accused the complainers of 'colluding with BJP'. However, the rumour has been quashed by Congress, and Azad also dismissed the claims that Rahul Gandhi had said any such thing.

He cleared the air and said, "Rahul Gandhi never said it, neither in CWC or outside, that this letter (to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership) was written in collusion with BJP."

Earlier addressing the CWC, Rahul Gandhi said Sonia Gandhi had accepted the party presidentship only after the committee last year urged her to take responsibility.

He took on the leaders who went public with their complaints saying, "it is the CWC where we discuss our differences and put out our thoughts, not the media,".

Questioning the timing of the letter, the former Congress chief said the letter was sent when Sonia Gandhi was unwell and was admitted to a hospital and at a time when the Congress was fighting the crisis in Rajasthan.