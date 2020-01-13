I challenge PM Modi to go to any university: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi on Monday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit any university in the country where students were angry over rising unemployment even as more than a dozen political parties urged chief ministers of non-BJP states to suspend the process to update the National Population Register (NPR).

A joint statement issued after a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi also urged citizens to come out in large numbers to protect the Constitution on January 23 – the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, January 26 – the Republic Day and January 30 – Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

The Congress President, in her opening remarks, claimed that the Modi-Shah government stood “completely exposed for its inability to govern and to provide security to the people.”

“The real issue facing India today is the collapse of the economic activity and slowing growth … the Prime Minister and Home Minister have no answers and want to divert the nation's attention from this grim reality by raising one divisive and polarising issue after another,” Sonia Gandhi said.

She also accused the Modi government of “letting loose a reign of oppression, spreading hatred and trying to divide our people into sectarian lines”. Gandhi said though the immediate cause of the nation-wide spontaneous protests is the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC, they also reflected the widespread frustration and pent up anger against the government.

“I challenge the Prime Minister right now, to go to any of the university, stand over there without his police, without his infrastructure and tell the people what he is going to do for this country,” Rahul told reporters after the meeting to formulate a common strategy to carry forward the protests against the CAA-NPR-NRC.

The opposition parties declared that the CAA-NPR-NRC package as “unconstitutional” and demanded an immediate stop to its implementation.

“We demand the withdrawal of the CAA and the immediate stoppage of the nationwide NRC/NPR. All the Chief Ministers, who have announced that they will not implement NRC in their State, must consider suspending the NPR enumeration as this is a prelude to NRC,” a joint statement said.

Besides the Gandhis, the meeting was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and AK Antony, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, RJD's Manoj Jha, National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi, and a string of small parties such as RSP, Kerala Congress (Mani), IUML, RLD, RLSP, HAM, Forward Block and VCK.