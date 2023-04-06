MP Navneet Rana speaks about being tortured in jail

I faced torture in jail, but it couldn't break my belief: MP Navneet Rana

Addressing a gathering here on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and her birthday on Thursday, Rana also said Thackeray's pride won't last

PTI
PTI, Amravati,
  • Apr 06 2023, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 18:09 ist
MP Navneet Rana outside Parliament House. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana on Thursday claimed she had faced "torture" in jail, but it did not break her belief, as she got emotional recalling her imprisonment last year after she gave a call to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing a gathering here on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and her birthday on Thursday, Rana also said Thackeray's pride won't last.

The Independent MP from Amravati and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana were arrested in April last year after they gave a call to recite Hanuman Chalisa hymns outside Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.

They couple later got bail.

Recalling that time, Navneet Rana got emotional and said her children used to ask what she had done and why she was jailed.

"Despite the torture that I had to face in the jail, they could not break my belief," she said.

The parliamentarian said fingers were pointed at her when her husband had come to meet her while she was hospitalised (after imprisonment) and cried on meeting him.

She hit out at Thackeray, saying his "pride and attitude" would not last.

"Lord Ram has vanquished the attitude of many heavyweights," she added.

The MP further targeted Thackeray saying he could not keep his party and its ideology intact, a reference to the vertical split in the Shiv Sena following a rebellion last year which led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led state government.

"(Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray would be in tears seeing that his own son could not keep his ideology and buried it," she added.

