I guess he was only talking about beef: Tharoor takes dig at PM's 'na khaunga na khane dunga' slogan

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a list of leaders against whom graft probes were allegedly stopped after they switched sides to the BJP and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'na khaunga na khane dunga' slogan, saying that probably "he was only talking about beef".

Tharoor's swipe came a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia was sent to five-day custody of the CBI by a special court here in a excise policy scam case after being arrested on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a list, widely circulated on social media, of eight leaders -- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Suvendu Adhikari, Bhavna Gawli, Yashwant Jadhav, Yamini Jadhav, Pratap Sarnaik and Narayan Rane -- who either joined the BJP or its allies.

The screenshot of the list shared by Tharoor claimed that graft probes against these leaders were stalled after they switched sides in support of the BJP.

"This is going around, so sharing as received. Always wondered about the meaning of 'na khaunga na khane dunga' . I guess he was only talking about beef!" Tharoor said, referring to the anti-graft slogan attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is going around, so sharing as received. Always wondered about the meaning of न खाऊँगा न खाने दूँगा. I guess he was only talking about beef! pic.twitter.com/oggXdXX8Ac — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 28, 2023

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia after nearly eight hours of questioning on various aspects of the now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22, which the probe agency says suffered from irregularities both in its formulation and implementation, allegedly intended to benefit people with links to the AAP.