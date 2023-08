I never get angry, am married for 45 years: Dhankhar to Kharge as Rajya Sabha witnesses lighter moments

Amid heated exchanges between the Opposition and the ruling party members over the Manipur issue, Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed some lighter moments when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asked Chairman Jagdeep Dhakhar why he is angry to which he responded that he never gets angry as he is married for 45 years.

After the Chairman allowed Kharge to speak, the Congress leader said he was made to sit within two seconds.

"Aap jara gusse mein the shayad (You were probably a little angry)," Kharge said, to which Dhakhar responded: "Sir (Kharge), I am a married man for 45 years. Mein kabhi gussa nahin karta (I never get angry)," leading to laughter from the members.

"And Mr (P) Chidambaram, a very distinguished senior advocate, will know as senior advocates, we have no right to show our anger at least to the authority. You are an authority," Dhankhar said while pointing towards Kharge.

The Chairman also said he cannot talk about his wife in the House as she is not a member of the House.

He then urged Kharge to "modify" the comment that he gets angry.

At this, Kharge said, "Aap gussa nahi karte. Dekhate nahi. Lekin barabar andar se karte ho (You don't show your anger, but from within, you get angry)."

This led to another round of laughter in the House, with both sides enjoying the lighter moments.