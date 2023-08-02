I never hurt sentiments of any religion: Kerala Speaker

'I never hurt sentiments of any religion', says Kerala Speaker on row over his remarks on Lord Ganesha

The BJP and right-wing outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have launched a campaign against Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer.

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 02 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 16:27 ist
Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer. Credit: Facebook/https://www.facebook.com/AnshamseerMLA

Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Wednesday made it clear that he never intended to hurt sentiments of any religion, and the ongoing controversy over his recent remarks on Lord Ganesha was "very unfortunate".

Addressing reporters at the media room of the Legislative Assembly complex here, the Speaker said that during his recent speech in a school in Ernakulam, he had in his capacity of a constitutional post urged to promote scientific temper and shot back stating no one has the right to question his secular credentials.

"To be honest..to be frank...I am not a person who hurts the sentiments of any religion," he said.

Also Read | Speaker A N Shamseer will not apologise for remarks about Hindu deity: CPI(M)

Claiming that devotees and religious believers are on his side, Shamseer said they know very well that he didn't hurt their faith or sentiments.

"I never intended to hurt sentiments of any religion... What is going on in the state over the matter is very unfortunate," he said.

When asked about the protests organised by NSS, the influential organisation of the forward Nair community in the state, the Speaker said as an organisation they have the right to protest on any issue.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

The BJP and right-wing outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have already launched a campaign against Shamseer, saying they are aggrieved over the Speaker's remarks regarding Lord Ganesha and the mythical 'pushpaka vimanam'.

The ruling CPI(M) had on Saturday strongly condemned the campaign by the Sangh Parivar against Shamseer over his reported controversial remarks.

