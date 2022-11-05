I proposed Shinde’s name as Chief Minister: Devendra Fadnavis

In a big revelation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he suggested to BJP leadership the name of Eknath Shinde as new Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

However, he said that he was shocked when the party leadership asked him to be deputy to Shinde but he was convinced by the top brass of the national saffron party.

“If you ask me, I am satisfied today,” he said, adding that Shinde never made him feel that he was the Deputy Chief Minister. “We have worked for long and we have a great working relationship,” said Fadnavis.

“The entire thing happened like a twenty-twenty match,” Fadnavis said at the conclave of a national media group on Saturday evening.

Fadnavis’s statement came a day after Shinde said that has a great tuning and professional relationship with the Deputy Chief Minister and that he had worked with him when he was the Chief Minister between 2014-19.

Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and formed a new alliance with BJP.

“Making Shinde the Chief Minister was not a shocker…the decision was taken after my consultation…I will go a step further and say that it was my proposal and the party leadership endorsed,” said Fadnavis.

The senior BJP leader, who was earlier the Leader of Opposition, said that initially he was shocked when he was asked to be Deputy Chief Minister but he was convinced. “My stature has gone up after I became the Deputy Chief Minister,” he said that in national interests certain decisions need to be taken.

“My leaders told me that my experience was needed to run the government in the state. They said a government cannot be run from the outside, so they asked me to join the government," Fadnavis said.