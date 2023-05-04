I respect your sentiments, says Sharad Pawar before crucial meeting

"I respect your sentiments," Sharad Pawar said on Thursday in the run-up to the crucial meeting of the committee which would anoint his successor in the 24-year-old Nationalist Congress Party, a prominent player in Maharashtra politics.

“I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn't have allowed me to take the decision,” Pawar told NCP workers at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in his first reaction two days after he stepped down as the NCP President.

"I will take a final decision in one or two days,” said Pawar, a former four-time former Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-term Union Minister.

Pawar spoke briefly to the NCP workers who have been camping outside his office for the last couple of days demanding that he take the resignation back.

The 15-member committee includes Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, K K Sharma, P C Chacko, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde and Jaydev Gaikwad.

The ex-officio members are: Fauzia Khan, President, Nationalist Mahila Congress, Dheeraj Sharma, President, Nationalist Youth Congress; Sonia Duhan, President, Nationalist Youth Congress and Nationalist Students' Congress.

The three who had opted out of the race include Praful Patel, Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar.