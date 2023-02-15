I-T survey on BBC political vendetta of govt: Mamata

I-T survey on BBC political vendetta of BJP government: Mamata Banerjee

The tax department had begun the survey on Tuesday at the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 15 2023, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 17:39 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: IANS Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday described as “very unfortunate” the Income Tax department’s survey on BBC India’s offices and alleged that it is political vendetta of the BJP-led central government.

The Income Tax department’s action came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, India: The Modi Question, on the prime minister and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Also Read | Country should strive for installing people's govt in 2024: Mamata in Bengal Assembly

“It is very unfortunate; it is political vendetta of the BJP government,” Banerjee said at her chamber in the West Bengal assembly.

Such actions affect freedom of the press, she said alleging that the saffron party is controlling the media.

“One day there will be no media in the country.… They (BJP leaders) don’t care about people’s mandate, their only mandate is dictatorship. (They are) more than Hitler,” she said.

The tax department had begun the survey on Tuesday at the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices along with at least two linked premises as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion against the British broadcaster in India. The operation continued on Wednesday.

Mamata Banerjee
BBC
BBC Documentary Row
India News
Indian Politics

