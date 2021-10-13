I will quit politics if BJP wins single seat in Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: Ashok Chandna

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna on Wednesday claimed that the Congress will both the seats in bypolls in the state, and said he will quit politics if the BJP wins even a single seat.

"In the state's history till date, the ruling party has not got as much success in the bypolls as the Congress. So far, by-elections have been held in six Assembly seats, out of which the Congress won five and the BJP won one," Chandna told reporters.

"Bypolls are being held in two Assembly seats. If the BJP wins even one of these seats, I will quit politics," he said.

Hitting back, BJP's state chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said the "minister's ego will definitely be broken when the results will be declared".

Voting will be held on October 30 for the bypolls to the Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad Assembly seats of Rajasthan. Nine candidates are in the fray from Vallabhnagar and seven from Dhariyawad for these elections.

Sharma said the public will definitely "teach a lesson to the minister's arrogance and the anti-people government".

He also claimed that the BJP will form government in Assembly election due in 2023 with a thumping majority with the blessings of the people and the hard work of the party workers.

