IB officer's death: Police books AAP councillor Tahir Hussain as he claims innocence

Delhi Police on Thursday booked AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant Ankit Sharma during communal clashes in north-east Delhi even as he released a video claiming his innocence.

The police action came a day after 26-year-old Ankit's body was fished out from a drain in Chandi Bagh and the victim's father Ravindra Sharma, who also works with the IB, alleged that Hussain was behind the killing of his son, who he said was dragged into the building.

Locals had also claimed that stones and petrol bombs were thrown from the roof of the five-storey building owned by Hussain while BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra too pointed fingers at Hussain's alleged involvement in the incident.

Police slapped murder and arson charges against Hussain, whose house was used by rioters to throw stones and petrol bombs.

Media persons who visited Hussain's house on Thursday saw crates of bottles with inflammatory liquid and acid-like chemicals in polythene covers, though Hussain has denied his involvement. "It is wrong to target me. I and my family have nothing to do with it," Hussain said.

When asked about the allegations, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, “If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double punishment.”

In a video released on social media, Hussain said the allegations against him were false and since Mishra's "inciting speech" on Sunday, the north-east Delhi was in the grip of violence.

"The same happened here at my building too on Tuesday. A group of rioters forcibly entered my building. They broken open the main gate and then door of the building. I called police several times, which reached the spot after some hours. They conducted searches in the building and all people were cleared. I and my family were as asked to move to a safer place," he said.

Hussain said he asked the police not to leave the house as he feared that rioters may re-occupy the building. However, he claimed, police later left the pace and the rioters returned to launch attacks from there.

"I am very distressed by what has happened and want you to know that I am a peaceful Indian Muslim and will always work for the country and Hindu Muslim relations. Please believe me," he said.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said from the very first day, AAP has been saying that any person, be it from any party or religion, action must be taken against them if guilty. "Hussain has already given his statement in which he said that he gave all details to police about the mob entering his house during the violence. He had asked police for protection. Police came eight hours late and rescued him his family from his house," he said. (