'Idea of India' in danger under BJP rule, says K C Venugopal

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Monday said the very idea of India was in danger under the BJP rule, and asserted that his party cannot be defeated if its bond with the public is not disrupted.

Slamming the Centre, Venugopal said the Bharatiya Janta Party had failed miserably to run the government and inflation under it had skyrocketed.

There is a brewing discontent among the people, Venugopal said and urged party workers to raise awareness regarding these issues among the public.

“If the idea of the Congress is understood, its ideology is taken to the grassroots and if the bond between the public and the Congress party is not disrupted, no one can defeat us," he said.

“The government is trying to divide the country in the name of religion. In the BJP's rule, the very idea of India is in danger,” a statement quoting Venugopal said.

The All India Congress Committee general secretary was delivering his concluding speech at the training camp here in Wardha. Venugopal further said, “We have forgotten our identity. The word Sevagram itself stands for service to the people. We are facing defeat as we have lost touch with the public."

He added that the most important thing was to strengthen the organisation at the booth level. The organisation will not grow without the hard work of the workers.

The BJP and the RSS are afraid of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and were constantly running a campaign to discredit him, he claimed.

“They are aware that Rahul Gandhi is the strength of the Congress and so the BJP is running a campaign everyday to discredit him. The Nehru-Gandhi family has never discriminated in the name of caste-religion and has given equal respect to all,” Venugopal said.

Speaking at the camp, he said the aim of this training programme was to build new leadership, to bridge the gap between leaders and people, and these will play an important role in re-strengthening the Congress organisation.

Venugopal informed that the state level training programme will be held in December, while the district level and taluka level ones would be held in January and February respectively. Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP and RSS of trying to erase the history of Independence.

“The BJP and RSS have no history and no future. The ideas from this training should be taken to the villages. The battle of ideas is very important and it requires trained people like you to counter the fake narrative of the BJP,” Patole said.

