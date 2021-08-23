If animals, trees can be counted, then so can people: Tejashwi Yadav bats for caste census

'If animals & trees can be counted, then so can people'

A 10-party delegation from Bihar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in support of a nationwide caste-based census

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2021, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 13:38 ist
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday strongly pushed for a caste census during a meeting of a delegation led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Stating that it will be a "historic" measure in helping the poor, Yadav said, "If animals and trees can be counted, then so can people."

Kumar was joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and representatives of many other other parties, including the BJP, and both leaders made a strong push for counting the population on the basis of caste.

Kumar told reporters later that Modi heard them patiently. Asked about the prime minister's stand on the issue, he said Modi did not "deny it" (caste census) and heard out everyone.

A caste-based census will help in formulating various development plans effectively, he said.

Asked if the Kumar's JD(U) and the RJD are getting closer with both parties joining hands over the issue, Yadav said the Opposition in Bihar has always supported the government over pro-people measures and those in national interest. 

Bihar
RJD
JD(U)
Indian Politics
India News
Nitish Kumar
Narendra Modi

