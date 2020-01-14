If Davinder Singh was 'Khan', RSS trolls would've been louder: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that had police officer Davinder Singh been "Davinder Khan", the reaction of the "troll regiment of the RSS" would have been different.

Police on Saturday had arrested Singh, a deputy superintendent of police, at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits.

"Had Davindar Singh by default been Davindar Khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of colour, creed and religion," Chowdhury said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also said that the question that will arise now is who were the real culprits behind the Pulwama attack.

The terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama had left 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel dead on February 14 last year.

"The chink in the armour is exposed in the Valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish," he said.

"Now, the question will certainly arise as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it," Chowdhury said.