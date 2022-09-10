Shouldn't all Raj Bhavans be Kartavya Bhavans: Tharoor

If Rajpath can be Kartavya Path, shouldn't all Raj Bhavans become Kartavya Bhavans: Tharoor

He further went on to say that Rajasthan should be renamed Kartavyasthan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 10 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 20:42 ist

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took a swipe at the government over the renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path and asked if all Raj Bhavans should not also be rechristened as Kartavya Bhavans.

He further went on to say that Rajasthan should be renamed Kartavyasthan.

"If Raj Path is to be renamed Kartavya Path, shouldn't all Raj Bhavans become Kartavya Bhavans," he said on Twitter.

"Why stop there? Rename Rajasthan as Kartavyasthan?" he added.

The government changed the name of Rajpath to Kartavya Path with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying Rajpath symbolised India's "slavery" and so has been consigned to history.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra had also raised a similar question on Friday when she tweeted, "Will all Raj Bhavans be now known as Kartavya Bhavans?"

On Saturday, she put out another tweet, "Meanwhile new BJP in charge for WB can ride on the Kartavyadhani Express to Sealdah enjoying his Kartavya kachoris followed by a nice sweet Kartavya bhog. Yummy."

The BJP has named Mangal Pandey, its former Bihar minister, as the party incharge of West Bengal. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
India Politics
Shashi Tharoor
Kartavya Path
Raj Bhavan

What's Brewing

Paddington bear, sandwich adorns gates of royal house

Paddington bear, sandwich adorns gates of royal house

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

Climate change won't be solved with cloud seeding

Climate change won't be solved with cloud seeding

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

 