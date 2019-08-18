If talks happen with Pak, it will be on PoK: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said if talks with neighbouring Pakistan are now held, it will be on the issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Rajnath Singh said talks with Pakistan will be held only if it stops supporting terror.

“If talks are held with Pakistan it will now be on PoK,” Singh, who reached Haryana’s Panchkula today to participate in a Yatra by the Haryana BJP, said this on Sunday.

Singh was addressing a public rally ahead of flagging off the BJP's Jan Ashirwad rally for the assembly polls.

On what issue should we have talks and why, the defence minister asked.

On the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, he said the step had weakened the neighbouring country and has become a cause of concern for them.

"Now it (Pak) is knocking every door and approaching various countries seeking help for saving them. What crime have we committed? Why are we being threatened? However, the world's most powerful country America has snubbed Pakistan and asked it to go back and initiate a dialogue with India," he said.

He said Pakistan wants to destabilise and weaken India through terrorism.

"At times Pakistan wants to break our country by using terrorism. But our 56-inch chest PM has shown to the country how to make decisions. After the Pulwama attack our Air Force carried out Balakot strike," he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remained in denial on Balakot strike, had recently said that India was planning a bigger strike than Balakot which means he has admitted that the Balakot airstrike took place, the defence minister said.

(With Inputs from PTI)