Illiteracy a big burden on India as people may lack knowledge of their rights and duties: Amit Shah

Illiteracy may impact India's progress as lack of education can become a roadblock in understanding fundamental rights and duties, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview to Sansad TV.

Outlining the success of efforts in strengthening Gujarat's education system using innovative programs which led to almost 100 per cent enrolment and less than 1 per cent drop-out rate, Shah said that it is matter of research to find out how much this literacy campaign helped Gujarat to become the most developed state in India.

"An illiterate person can become a big burden on the country as they are not aware of their constitutional rights and we cannot expect them to undertand their fundamental duties. How can a person without constitutional knowledge become a good citizen?" Shah remarked.

He also lauded the prime minister for taking steps that helped reduce Gujarat's school dropout rate from "37 per cent to less than 1 per cent" and hailed him as a “democratic leader”.

Also read: Punjab BJP leader takes exception to SKM's announcement of burning PM's effigies on Dussehra

"Even his critics would agree that the Union Cabinet has never functioned in such a democratic manner as it has during the current regime," the Union home minister said.

"I have closely seen both Modi and his style of working. I have never seen a patient listener like him. Whatever may be the issue, he listens to everyone and speaks least, and then takes a proper decision,” Shah said rejecting allegations that PM Modi is an autocratic leader.

"Therefore, he does not hesitate taking harsh and risky decisions which may be against the party’s supporters but are in the interest of the nation and the people,” he added.

Check out latest videos from DH: