I'm a Pakistani, do what you can: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury dares Centre

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, sparked another controversy on Thursday when he declared himself a "Pakistani" and challenged the Centre to act against him, according to a report by Financial Express.

"Yes, I am a Pakistani. You do whatever you wish to do," he said while addressing a party gathering in Basirhat, where he attacked the Centre over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizen (NRC).

The Congress leader claimed that he was being called a "Pakistani." "Today, I want to tell that I am a Pakistani. You do whatever you want. Whatever people sitting in Delhi say we have to accept it, otherwise we will be branded as a traitor," he said.

"India is not the personal property of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he added.

A day before he drew flak for making a religious remark over the arrest of a Jammu and Kashmir police official Davinder Singh for alleged terror activities. Chowdhury said that if the police officer Davinder Singh had by "default been Davinder Khan" then the response of RSS' "troll regiment" would have been much more strident.

He also said that enemies of the country should be condemned irrespective of colour, creed, and religion.

"Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davinder Khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion," tweeted Chowdhury.

Questioning who the real culprits behind the Pulwama incident were, Chowdhury urged authorities to reinvestigate the Pulwama case after Davinder Singh was found travelling with terrorists.

“Now the question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it,#DavinderSingh,” tweeted Chowdhury.

