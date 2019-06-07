Imran to Modi: Pak wants talks to resolve all disputes

Pakistan on Friday once again reached out to India proposing dialogue on the issue of Kashmir as well as other disputes between the two nations.

Islamabad's fresh proposal to New Delhi for talks on outstanding issues between the two neighbouring countries came just a day after India stated that no meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in the capital of Kyrgyz Republic was “being planned”.

Khan, himself, wrote to Modi on Friday, underlining that talks between Pakistan and India were the only solution to help people of both countries overcome poverty. Prime Minister of Pakistan also wrote to his counterpart in India that it was important for them to work together for regional development, according to a report on The News website of the neighbouring country.

Khan wrote to Modi that dialogue was the only probable solution to bring stability into the region and it would require efforts from both ends. He noted that Pakistan Government was rooting for peace in the region which would play a part in the development of the subcontinent, according to reports published by a section of media in Pakistan.

With both Modi and Khan likely to attend the SCO summit in Bishkek on June 13 and 14, speculation was rife about the two Prime Ministers holding a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the conclave. New Delhi, however, sought to maintain pressure on Islamabad to make it act against the terrorist organizations, based in Pakistan to carry out attacks in India.

“To the best of my knowledge, there is no bilateral meeting being planned between Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Pakistan on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summit (in Bishkek),” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the MEA, told journalists on Thursday.

The tension between India and Pakistan had escalated ahead of the Lok Sabha elections – in the wake of the Jaish-e-Mohammed's February 14 terror attack killing over 40 paramilitary soldiers at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir and India's retaliatory air-strike on a training camp of the terrorist outfit inside Pakistan on February 26.

Modi Government's “strong response” to export of terror from Pakistan to India was at the core of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign narrative for the Lok Sabha elections.

Khan, however, not only tweeted to congratulate Modi but also called him after the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi thanked Khan for his call and congratulatory message. He, however, conveyed to Pakistan Prime Minister that “creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism” were “essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity” in the region.

New Delhi earlier stated that Islamabad must take “immediate, credible, verifiable and irreversible” actions to dismantle the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and territories under control of Pakistan.

The formal bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan was suspended by New Delhi in January 2013, after two Indian Army soldiers had been brutally killed by the border guards and terrorists of the neighbouring country near the Line of Control at Mendher in Jammu and Kashmir.

S Jaishankar, who of late took over as External Affairs Minister of India, also received a congratulatory letter from his counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Qureshi wrote to Jaishankar that Islamabad wanted talks with New Delhi on all important matters and remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region.