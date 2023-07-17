'In 2024, no alternative to Narendra Modi,' says Upendra Kushwaha

Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Monday asserted there was "no alternative" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and berated the opposition for uniting with the "sole agenda" of dislodging him from power.

Kushwaha, who quit Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) a few months ago to float a new outfit, however, kept his cards close to the chest when asked whether he will be taking part in the NDA meeting scheduled in Delhi on Tuesday.

To queries about reports that an invitation has been extended to his Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal for the meeting, Kushwaha replied "everything does not need to be disclosed in the media".

A couple of small parties in the state, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), have confirmed having received invitation from BJP president J P Nadda for the meeting where the PM is likely to be present.

However, when this was pointed out to Kushwaha, he said, "All leaders and parties can speak only for themselves. Whether I am in NDA or not, is not something I need to discuss before the media."

Kushwaha had floated another party, RLSP, in 2013, which he merged with JD(U) eight years later. The RLSP had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha polls as an NDA partner and Kushwaha became a minister in the first Narendra Modi government.

He quit JD(U), giving up his membership of the legislative council, in protest against Kumar virtually declaring Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who belongs to RJD, as his political successor.

When Kushwaha's views were sought on the opposition meet in Bangalore, he said, "In 2024, I see no alternative to Narendra Modi. His closest rivals seem to be so far behind."

Asked whether he was referring to Kumar, who has initiated the opposition unity drive, or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kushwaha said "I am not talking about individuals. But all these party seem to have no other agenda except defeating Modi. This is the sole agenda and it cannot resonate with voters."

Asked about speculations that Kumar may be made convener of the opposition coalition, the disgruntled former aide said "not much has been left for imagination after RJD chief Lalu Prasad has likened the formation to a wedding procession in which Rahul Gandhi was the groom".

At the June 23 meeting hosted by Kumar in Patna, Prasad had asked Gandhi, who is in his early 50s, to get married and said all those present at the conclave would love to be a part of the "baraat".

Notably, following Kumar's exit, the NDA has been left in tatters in Bihar where it had won all but one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats and where it now must pick up the threads to take on the Mahagathbandhan which comprises Congress, JD(U), RJD and the Left.