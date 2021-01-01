In a bid to strengthen presence in states, BJP president JP Nadda revamps national team

BJP president JP Nadda has made a few changes in the party's organisational structure, remoulding the responsibilities of some members who have joined the saffron party from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to Hindustan Times report, more RSS members will join the party in the coming days. RSS has traditionally supplied BJP with workers, some of whom have occupied top posts in the party since the latter's inception in 1980. In a way, RSS is considered the parent organisation under which the BJP operates.

Nadda made his intentions of ringing in changes evident in September 2020, when he announced a major organisational reshuffle, bringing in nearly 50 per cent new faces in its national team drawn from diverse backgrounds and promoting leaders committed to its core ideology.

Firebrand young MP Tejasvi Surya was given a leg up and appointed as National President of Yuva Morcha while MLA CT Ravi was made BJP general secretary. Party general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh was retained while another state MP Rajiv Chandrashekhar found his place in the panel of spokespersons.

On Thursday, BJP appointed joint general secretary (organisation) V Satish to a newly created post of 'Organiser' and Saudan Singh, who also held the same post, to that of vice-president. Joint organisational secretary Shiv Prakash will continue in the same role but with a change in responsibilities.

Prakash, who was earlier looking after the party's work in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, will now be positioned in Bhopal and look after the BJP's work in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal.

Satish will now take care of coordination with the party's parliamentary office, the SC/ST Morcha and its special contact programme. He was earlier looking after the party's work in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Saudan Singh, who was stationed in Raipur and looking after the party's work in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, will now be posted in Chandigarh and will take care of the party's work in the union territory, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.