In a show of strength, Opposition parties likely to hold joint rally in August

Opposition parties are likely to discuss holding a joint rally next month signalling their collective intent against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government when top leaders converge in Bengaluru.

At the second meeting after June 23’s Patna discussions, the leaders will discuss the grouping’s national level programme for campaign and an agitation plan besides setting stage for electoral cooperation at the state level.

The leaders will be converging in Bengaluru for a two day meet from July 17. Next Monday evening, all leaders will meet for around an hour before Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hosts a dinner for them.

On Tuesday, the leaders will regroup for a meeting in the morning, which is expected to end in the afternoon followed by a press conference.

Sources said the meeting would deliberate on the political developments since their Patna meeting, which is being held against the backdrop of the BJP-engineered split in NCP.

The leaders will discuss the possibility of a joint Opposition rally against the Modi government in August, which sources said would send a huge signal to cadres and voters about the intent. The meeting is also likely to send a message to state units to initiate meetings on alliances wherever possible.

A senior Opposition manager told DH that the time has not yet arrived for discussing a Convenor or a manifesto. “Where is the alliance? This is not cooked in a pressure cooker. It takes time. The intent is clear and leaders have a common target. This is a process,” the leader said.

Altogether, leaders from 24 parties are expected to meet for the “Bengaluru Summit”, as an Opposition leader named the deliberations. Eight more parties – Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), MDMK, KDMK, VCK, Forward Bloc and RSP – have been invited to the meeting.

In Patna, 15 parties attended the meeting while RLD’s Jayant Choudhary had expressed his inability to attend the meeting. He will be attending the meeting.

However, the participation of AAP is not confirmed, as it is adamant that Congress declare its opposition to a contentious ordinance on services, which the latter said would do at an appropriate time.