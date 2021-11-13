Yogi Adityanath hints at changing Azamgarh's name

In Amit Shah's presence, Yogi Adityanath hints at changing Azamgarh's name

Since Adityanath took over in 2017, the UP government has changed the names of several districts and important places

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 13 2021, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 17:05 ist
Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI file photo

As the next assembly poll draws to a close, yet another name change seems to be in the offing in Uttar Pradesh. And this time it could be Azamgarh, the Lok Sabha constituency of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

Adityanath dropped the hint  while addressing a public meeting at Azamgarh in which union home minister Amit Shah was also present on Saturday.

"Azamgarh had an identity crisis during the previous regimes...the residents of the districts were not given rooms in hotels and inns as the district was famous for harbouring terrorists...we have changed that...now a university is coming up here, it appears that Azamgarh will now certainly become Aryangarh," Adityanath said.

Since Adityanath took over in 2017, the UP government has changed the names of several districts and important places.

Read | SP gave 'JAM' - Jinnah, Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari: Shah

The state government recently re-christened Faizabad railway station as Ayodhya Cantt and barely a few days back, Adityanath hinted at changing the name of Badaun district to Vedamau.

The state government had earlier hinted that the names of Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Aligarh, Firozabad and Mainpuri could also be changed. There was also a proposal to change the names of Ghazipur and Basti districts. The state government had earlier rechristened Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya. There were proposals to rechristen Sultanpur as Kush Bhavanpur, Aligarh as Harigarh, Mainpuri as Mayan Nagar, Firozabad as Chandra Nagar and Mirzapur as Vindhya Dham also.

Besides, the saffron outfits have also demanded to rechristen Agra as Agravan and Muzaffarnagar as Luxmi Nagar. Miyanganj, a town in the state's Unnao district, is also likely to be christened as Mayaganj. There was also a proposal to change the name of Aligarh district to Harigarh. Similarly a proposal to rename Mainpuri district as 'Mayan Nagar' was also sent to the state government.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
Amit Shah
Azamgarh
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

Britney Spears's conservatorship ended after 13 years

Britney Spears's conservatorship ended after 13 years

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

 