In bid to expand BRS, KCR on two-day visit of Maharashtra

In a bid to expand the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra during which he would visit the temple towns of Pandharpur and Tuljapur.

KCR, as he is popularly known, is expected to interact with the pilgrims.

KCR’s entourage would arrive in the state on Monday and would return to Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

KCR, who would be accompanied by the party’s ministers, MPs, MLAs and top leaders, would take darshans at the Lord Vitthal-Rukmini temple at Pandharpur and Solapur district and Tulja Bhavani temple at Tuljapur in Osmanabad district.

The BRS is planning to contest all the 48 Lok Sabha and 288 Vidhan Sabha seats of Maharashtra.

This would be the fifth visit of the KCR in Maharashtra - the others being on Nanded (5 February), Loha in Nanded district (26 March), Aurangabad, which is now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (24 April) and Nagpur (16 June).

The Telangana state borders the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra.