In custody, Chidambaram tweets, 'want no one arrested'

Former finance minister, P Chidambaram put out a tweet today, despite being lodged in the Tihar jail in the INX Media case. He claimed that he had asked his family to tweet on behalf of him.

Chidambaram tweeted from his official account:

"I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following :- People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer."

He quickly clarified in a further tweet that he did not want any officer to be arrested.