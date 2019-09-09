In custody, Chidambaram tweets, 'want no one arrested'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 09 2019, 12:00pm ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2019, 12:33pm ist
Chidambaram is currently lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media case (File Photo)

Former finance minister, P Chidambaram put out a tweet today, despite being lodged in the Tihar jail in the INX Media case. He claimed that he had asked his family to tweet on behalf of him.

Chidambaram tweeted from his official account:

"I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following :- People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer."

He quickly clarified in a further tweet that he did not want any officer to be arrested.

P Chidambaram
INX media case
Congress
Comments (+)
 