In her debut, TMC MP outlines 7 signs of fascism

Mahua Moitra, a first-time Member of Parliament of Trinamool Congress, representing Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal, on Tuesday, made her maiden speech in Lok Sabha launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP-led government.

On Twitter, her name was on the list of top trends for hours since Tuesday evening.

She began her speech by opposing the motion and supporting the amendments made by her party in the House. She said she accepts the mandate that the Narendra Modi government got in the Lok Sabha elections adding that "the totality of the mandate make it necessary the voice of the dissent be heard".

"I stand today to reclaim this inch that has been guaranteed to us," the 42-year-old lawmaker stated.

"Has the mandate been any less, there would have been a natural check and balance woven into the narrative. That's not the case. The House belongs to the Opposition," Mahua said.

She even quoted the first Union Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, upholding the synthetic culture of India built through ages. She also argued that the idea of the constitution under threat.

"You may say that acche din are here and that the sun will never set on the Indian Empire that the government is seeking to build. But then, you are missing the signs. Only if you open your eyes, you will see there are signs everywhere that this country is being torn apart," said Mahua, who was a former investment banker in the US, pointing at NDA lawmakers.

1. Powerful and continuing nationalism that is tearing into our national fabrics. It is superficial, xenophobic and narrowed. It has lust to divide and it is not a deride to unite.

Citizens are torn out of the homes and called illegal immigrants. People who lived 50 years in the country are having to show a piece of paper that to prove they are Indian in a country where ministers cannot produce degrees to show they graduated from college. You expect these poor people to show paper to prove they belong to the country.

Symbols and slogans are being used to test the allegians. There is no one symbol and no slogan that can show any Indian that they are patriot.

2. There is a resounding disdain for human rights that is permeating in every level of governance. There has been a ten-fold increase in the number of hate crimes between 2014 and 2019. 10X. This is like the valuation of an e-commerce start-up. There are forces in this country that are sitting there just pushing this number up. The lynching of citizens in broad daylight is being condoned. From Pehlu Khan in Rajasthan last year to Mr Ansari in Jharkhand yesterday, the list is not stopping.

3. There is an unimaginable subjugation and control of mass media today. Five of the largest news media organizations in India are today either indirectly controlled or indirectly debted to one man in this country. TV channels spent a majority of airtime broadcasting propaganda for the ruling party. Coverage of every Opposition party is cut out. Let the government come out with facts and figures to show ad-spend per media house. What are they spending the money on and which media houses are they blocking out? The Information and Broadcasting Ministry employs over 120 people solely to check the content on TV channels every day to make sure that there is no anti-government news being put out.

Fake news is the norm. This election was not fought on the plank of farmer distress. This election was not fought on unemployment. This election was fought on Whatsapp, on fake news, on manipulating minds. Every piece of news that this government, I repeat, every piece of news that this government have put out, every lie that you put out, you repeat and repeat and then it becomes the truth. This is the Goebbels doctrine.

You talk about naamdar and kaamdar? Let me tell you the Congress party might have put up 36 dynast since 1999 in parliament but the BJP put up 31. Every time you put out one figure anything that is not the truth, you are destroying the fabric of India. Yesterday the floor leader of the Congress party said that the co-operative movement has been a failure in Bengal and I urge him to check his facts. The one co-operative that he is referring to – Bhagirathi – in Murshidabad is now in profit. Every little misinformation that we put out serves to destroy this country.

4. There is an obsession with national security – identification of enemies. When we were children our mother used to tell us to do this and do that or kala bhoot will come. It is as though all of us in this country today are in fear of some nameless, shameless kala bhoot. There is fear pervading everywhere. The achievements of the army are being usurped in the name of one man. Is this correct? New enemies are being created every day and the irony is that over the last five years terrorist attacks have gone up manifold. There has been a 106 per cent increase in the death of jawans in Kashmir.

5. The government and religion are now intertwined in this country. Do I even need to speak about this? Need I remind you that we have redefined what it means to be a citizen? With the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill we are making sure that there is only one community that is the target of anti-immigration laws. Members of Parliament these days are more interested in the fate of 2.77 acres of land than in the 812 million acres of the rest of India.

6. The sixth sign is the most dangerous. There is complete disdain for intellectuals and the arts. There is a repression of all dissent, funding is being cut for liberal education, scientific temperament which is enshrined in Article 51 of the Constitution. There is Article 51 of the Constitution, which demands a scientific temperament. Everything we are doing is pushing India back to the dark ages. Secondary school textbooks are being manipulated and distorted in order to indoctrinate.You don’t even tolerate questioning, let alone dissent.

7. there is an erosion of independence in our electoral system. The Election Commission was used to transfer key officials. Rs 60,000 crore was spent in this election; 50 percent by one party, Rs 27,000 crore.

In 2017, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum put up a poster in its main lobby and it contained a list of all the signs of early fascism*. Each of the seven signs I have pointed to you featured in that poster. There is a danger of fascism rising in India. It is incumbent upon all of us to stand up to it. Let us, the Members of this 17th Lok Sabha decide which side of history do we want to be on. Do we want to be upholders of this Constitution or do we want to be its poll bearers?

I do not dispute the resounding mandate that this Government has got but I have the right to disagree with your idea that ‘there was no one before and that there should be no one after you.’

In conclusion, I quote the poet Rahat Indori:

“Jo aaj saahibe masnad hain kal nahin honge

Kiraaydaar hain jaati makaan thodi hai,

Sabhi ka khoon shaamil yahan ki mitti me

Kisi ke baap ka hindustan thodi hai?”

----

*According to Fact-checking portal Snopes, though the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum at one point included a poster listing the early warning signs of encroaching fascism, it is not on display at museum now and the list for sale in the gift shop. This poster is no longer available at that venue.