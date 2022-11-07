In poll-bound HP, parties push for women empowerment

In poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, parties push for women empowerment

From Congress' 'Har Ghar Lakshmi' to BJP's 'Stree Sankalp Patra', parties are launching schemes for women who they increasingly see as core voters

Veena Nair
Veena Nair, DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 07 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 16:57 ist
BJP is planning to increase the financial limit for the existing schemes for women. Credit: PTI File Photo

Women are increasingly being identified as a core voter base by political parties in India. This has become especially evident in the announcements of various schemes and the manifestos launched by various parties in the run-up to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, due next week. 

To illustrate, on November 5, the Congress launched its manifesto for the poll-bound state, which included 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi', a scheme under which the women of Himachal Pradesh have been promised Rs 1,500 per month.

A day before the launching of the manifesto, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had grabbed headlines earlier for her ‘Ladki Hu, Lad Sakti Hu’ campaign in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, addressed the women voters of Himachal. 

The Congress leader said that she understands the burden shouldered by women who work at home and outside and promised that the grand old party would ensure that they are given a financial aid of Rs 1,500 every month. In addition, Priyanka Gandhi also announced free electricity of up to 300 units, aimed at easing the lives of residents in the hill state.

Also Read — Schemes rolled out for farmers in Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, the BJP on November 6  launched the ‘Stree Sankalp Patra’, a dedicated manifesto for the women voters of Himachal Pradesh. The manifesto promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, interest-free loans for women running home stays, three LPG cylinders for women of poor households, and financial support to pregnant women. The manifesto also promised to provide free bicycles to girls of classes six to eight and two wheelers to girls in high school and college.

The BJP is also planning to increase the financial limits on existing schemes for women. For instance, the manifesto promises to increase the financial support for the marriage of girls belonging to the families that come under BPL families from the existing Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), for its part, is not far behind when it comes to announcing schemes for and promises dedicated to women. The Kejriwal-led party has announced financial aid of Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above the age 18 under its 'Stree Samman Rashi' and has promised that it will do everything possible to empower and educate the women in the hill state. These promises were announced by AAP leader Manish Sisodia in his Palampur campaign as the fourth “guarantee of Kejriwal”.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
AAP
Congress 
Himachal Pradesh
India News
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
India Politics
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

HBD! Telugu star Anushka Shetty's best performances

HBD! Telugu star Anushka Shetty's best performances

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

Billionaires emits 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

Billionaires emits 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

World population to touch 8 billion soon

World population to touch 8 billion soon

 