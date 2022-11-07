In poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, parties push for women empowerment

Women are increasingly being identified as a core voter base by political parties in India. This has become especially evident in the announcements of various schemes and the manifestos launched by various parties in the run-up to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, due next week.

To illustrate, on November 5, the Congress launched its manifesto for the poll-bound state, which included 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi', a scheme under which the women of Himachal Pradesh have been promised Rs 1,500 per month.

A day before the launching of the manifesto, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had grabbed headlines earlier for her ‘Ladki Hu, Lad Sakti Hu’ campaign in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, addressed the women voters of Himachal.

The Congress leader said that she understands the burden shouldered by women who work at home and outside and promised that the grand old party would ensure that they are given a financial aid of Rs 1,500 every month. In addition, Priyanka Gandhi also announced free electricity of up to 300 units, aimed at easing the lives of residents in the hill state.

Meanwhile, the BJP on November 6 launched the ‘Stree Sankalp Patra’, a dedicated manifesto for the women voters of Himachal Pradesh. The manifesto promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, interest-free loans for women running home stays, three LPG cylinders for women of poor households, and financial support to pregnant women. The manifesto also promised to provide free bicycles to girls of classes six to eight and two wheelers to girls in high school and college.

Congratulations to @BJP4Himachal for coming out with the ‘Stree Sankalp Patra’ which further strengthens the objectives of women empowerment & women-led development in the state, as envisioned by Hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi.https://t.co/uuEahPzdKq pic.twitter.com/lg1u9siCtd — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 7, 2022

The BJP is also planning to increase the financial limits on existing schemes for women. For instance, the manifesto promises to increase the financial support for the marriage of girls belonging to the families that come under BPL families from the existing Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), for its part, is not far behind when it comes to announcing schemes for and promises dedicated to women. The Kejriwal-led party has announced financial aid of Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above the age 18 under its 'Stree Samman Rashi' and has promised that it will do everything possible to empower and educate the women in the hill state. These promises were announced by AAP leader Manish Sisodia in his Palampur campaign as the fourth “guarantee of Kejriwal”.