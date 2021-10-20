In satirical post, Derek O'Brien likens PM Modi to James Bond aka 007

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday shared a meme on Facebook taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government for its management of the Indian economy.

The meme appeared to liken Modi's alleged mismanagement of the economy over the past seven years to the swift manner in which super spy 007 (movie character James Bond) manages to kill his enemies. The meme had the PM's face morphed into that of 007 and read: "They call me 007. 0 - Development; 0 - Economic growth; 7 - years of financial mismanagement."

O'Brien is among the Union government's most fierce critics, having previously remarked that Modi and Shah are running away from questions.

On October 15, the PM had said that the Indian economy had recovered very quickly after the devastating second wave of the pandemic. Earlier that week, the IMF had estimated that the Indian economy would grow at a rate of 9.5 per cent in 2021.

Petrol prices in India rose to yet another all-time high on Wednesday, with petrol now at Rs 106.19 per litre in the national capital. Food prices too had risen as a result of the fuel price hike, although the government clarified on October 17 that onion prices were being stabilised.

