In the 'real' NCP fight, legal lessons from Sena vs Sena

History repeats itself, sometimes as a tragedy, and sometimes as a farce, and in this tragi-comic scenario playing out in front of our eyes in Maharashtra politics with Ajit Pawar suddenly switching sides from being the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly to being Deputy Chief Minister in the same government he was condemning a few days ago, it makes us reminisce about the time when the same fate had befallen the then undivided Shiv Sena.

After Maharashtra Assembly elections of 2019, Uddhav Thackeray formed an alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena's traditional rivals. This led to a section of the party, led by Eknath Shinde getting miffed with the decision.

Shinde and the MLAs supporting him staged a coup last year and broke away from Uddhav Thackeray's party, only to be later declared the original Shiv Sena and even being given their iconic bow and arrow election symbol.

Both Ajit and Sharad Pawar have a lot to learn from the Sena vs Sena battle as both are vying to get the NCP party name and symbol for themselves.

What is the law regarding assigning of party symbols?

Symbols for political parties fall under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. The aim of this law is "to provide for specification, reservation, choice and allotment of symbols at elections in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies, for the recognition of political parties in relation thereto and for matters connected therewith".

Paragraph 15 of the order deals with the procedure regarding party symbols: "When the Commission is satisfied on information in its possession that there are rival sections or groups of a recognised political party each of whom claims to be that party, the Commission may, after taking into account all the available facts and circumstances of the case and hearing such representatives of the sections or groups and other persons as desire to be heard, decide that one such rival section or group or none of such rival sections or groups is that recognised political party and the decision of the Commission shall be binding on all such rival sections or groups."

Steps the EC might take

The Election Commission, after reviewing both organisational and legislative support for both factions, might either give the party name and symbol to any one of the factions (like they gave the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Eknath Shinde) or they freeze the original name and logo and ask each of the factions to come up with new names or add a suffix or prefix to the party name that is in dispute.

While assigning the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Shinde, the EC had said that it decided to do so since the Shinde faction had received 76 per cent of the votes the undivided Sena had received, while only 23.5 per cent went to the Uddhav faction,