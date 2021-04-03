In veiled dig at AIMIM, Mamata urges Muslims not to be lured by 'BJP aided party from Hyderabad'

Alleging that the BJP was trying to fan communal tensions in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Bbanerjee on Saturday said that Muslims should not get lured by Hyderabad based party and its ally in the state which aided by the saffron party.

She was apparently taking a veiled dig at Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF). ISF is a part of Sanyukt Morcha along with the Left Front and the Congress.

Read | BJP engineering communal strife in Bengal to win polls, says Mamata Banerjee

“You (Muslims) must not step into trap laid by the BJP aided party from Hyderabad and it’s ally in Bengal,” said Mamata. She was speaking at a rally at Raidighi in South 24 Parganas.

The Chief Minister also urged the Hindus to foil the BJP’s attempts to “incite communal clashes” and drive away outsiders if they try to disrupt in their areas.

Asserting her Hindu identity to counter the BJP’s allegation of “appeasement politics” against her, the TMC supremo said that even as she was a “devoted Hindu” she respects all religions.

“I am a devoted Hindu. I don’t leave home before reciting Chandi path. But I respect all religion,” said Mamata.

Read | Varanasi won't call her outsider: Modi's dig at Mamata

She pointed out that she was a Brahmin but her aide who takes care of her all day is Scheduled Caste women

“But I don’t need to advertise such things like those bringing food from five star hotels to have lunch at the house of a Dalit are anti-Dalit and anti-minority,” said Mamata.

The TMC supremo further alleged that if voted to power the BJP will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal and drive out legitimate citizens.

“BJP will divide Bengal and its people. Don’t forget how they removed the names of 14 lakh Bengalis and two lakh Biharis from the NRC in Assam,” said Mamata.

Accusing the Central forces of trying to intimidate voters so they vote for the BJP, Mamata said Mamata urged women to challenge them if they act partially.

She further alleged that in “outsiders” tried to rig the election in Nandigram but asserted that she will win the seat comfortably.